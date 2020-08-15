Gryazin closes up in ERC Rally Liepaja lead battle

-

Nikolay Gryazin was 1.3s behind leader Oliver Solberg heading to the remote service halt in Talsi following his fastest time through stage two.

Alexey Lukyanuk has moved up from sixth to fourth behind Mads Østberg with Emil Lindholm fifth and second in ERC1 Junior, which Solberg also leads.



Double champion Tibor Érdi remains the driver to beat in ERC2, while Ken Torn tops ERC3 and ERC3 Junior. Dariusz Poloński has been the fastest Abarth Rally Cup driver on the two stages run so far.



The SC Grupa stage, SS3, is up next at 15h22 live on Facebook. Clickherefor live timing.

