Gryazin crashes, Pech stops in Czech ERC counter

Nikolay Gryazin has crashed out of Barum Czech Rally Zlín as the legendary Pindula stage caught out the flying Russian on round six of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Gryazin and co-driver Yaroslav Fedorov, who went fastest on the opening Maják test this morning, were reported to be okay following the crash, which has blocked the road and caused the action to be momentarily halted while the Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 is removed by recovery crews.



Václav Pech also hit trouble on the 18.64-kilometre test, retiring his Ford Fiesta R5 with a technical issue. Pech had been in a podium fight with ERC1 Junior stars Chris Ingram and Filip Mareš prior to his exit.



Last night, the experienced Czech driver said:“I was happy with my position because I am going at my maximum level.”

