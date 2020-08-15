-

Nikolay Gryazin hasn’t given up hope on restarting on the final leg of Rally Liepāja, round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Latvia-based Russian, ERC1 Junior champion in 2018, was battling Oliver Solberg for the lead when he went off the road on stage four.



“It was late braking in the corner, the tyres were quite worn, I go wide, I tried to escape but I had a little roll and had little damages,” the Hyundai i20 R5 driver said. “We will try to continue tomorrow.”

ERC Mabellini profits as Polonski lucks out in ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2 HOURS AGO

The post Gryazin hoping for ERC Rally Liepaja return following crash appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Hometown hero Sesks grabs ERC3/ERC3 Junior initiative 3 HOURS AGO