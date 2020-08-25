Gryazin is the ERC Eye of the Expert

-

The latest ERC Eye of the Expert hears from 2018 FIA ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin and how he got to grips with a famous Barum Czech Rally Zlín stage playing the Richard Burns Rally computer game.

In ERC Eye of the Expert Gryazin swaps his actual Hyundai i20 R5 for the virtual version and talks host Julian Porter through the Semetin stage, with footage overlapped of Gryazin in action for real on the demanding test last season. Clickhereto watch.



ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes are taking it in turns to host the online show, which looks back on key moments of recent ERC history or a particular event and hears from the main protagonists to get the view from behind the scenes.

