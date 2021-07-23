Nikolay Gryazin has emerged as the driver to beat on Rally di Roma Capitale after he went fastest on the Qualifying Stage for round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
With Konstantin Aleksandrov co-driving, Gryazin set a best time of 2m08.875s on the 4.02-kilometre stage in Fumone to head Nil Solans, Andrea Crugnola, Miko Marczyk and Norbert Herczig.
