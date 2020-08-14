Gryazin’s great: Former ERC1 Junior champion fastest on Rally Liepaja Qualifying Stage

-

Two-time winner Nikolay Gryazin has gained an edge over his FIA European Rally Championship rivals by clocking the fastest time on Rally Liepāja’s Qualifying Stage this afternoon.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside new co-driver Aleksandrov Konstantin, Gryazin completed the 4.61-kilometre Welcome to Latvia stage in a table-topping 2m12.548s.



“I’m quite happy but it’s difficult to start to push after a long rest and the competition is really tough, it’s not easy,” said the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion. “We made a little mistake on the last corner but it’s happening sometimes. The rest was okay.”



Miko Marczyk, ORLEN Team’s Polish champion, was the top ERC1 Junior in a strong second overall driving a Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“It’s good, one more time on gravel, it’s not easy for me but a great pleasure to drive on these roads,” said Marczyk, who posted a 2m12.728s. “I’m happy to start this rally with such a time in this competition. I’m really happy.”



Oliver Solberg (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) was third fastest with ERC newcomer Eerik Pietarinen fourth, Mads Østberg fifth in a PH Sport Citroën C3 R5. “I looked at the board and thought 12 was a good time and realised it was my time,” said Solberg, last season’s Rally Liepāja winner. “I got a good and clean run so I’m happy.”



Østberg said: “It was quite okay but the line changed a lot since my second pass of [free practice]. I did not have a perfect run and had to go really narrow and was not so comfortable but it was the best I can do for now.”



Emil Lindholm (Team MRF Tyres) blamed a “moment on a fast corner” for not breaking into the top three, the Finn settling for sixth instead with Craig Breen and European championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk next up.



More to follow…

