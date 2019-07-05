Grzyb hoping ERC absence not permanent

Grzegorz Grzyb doesn’t want his absence from the FIA European Rally Championship to be permanent.

Grzyb placed eighth in the 2018 ERC standings but was unable to put together a programme to continue in the championship, focusing mainly on events in Slovakia instead.



Speaking during last week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland, where he was present to provide guidance to compatriot Łukasz Kotarba, who placed P11 overall, Grzyb said: “I don’t have the budget for the ERC this season, but I am working very hard for the next season. I hope I will come back here.”



Grzyb has three ERC podiums to his name, including a third-place finish on last year’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

