Grzegorz Grzyb will chase FIA European Rally Championship points for the first time since he finished seventh overall on his home round of the ERC in 2018 when he contests ORLEN 77th Rally Poland next week.

A four-time podium finisher at European level, the double Polish champion has focused on events closer to home in recent years and claimed the Slovakian title last season.



The 100th anniversary of Rally Poland will be Grzyb’s 16th start on the event, which he contested for the first time in 1997. His best result to date is the third position he claimed in 2012 behind winner Esapekka Lappi.

