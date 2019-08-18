Habaj heads Barum Czech Rally Zlín leg two road order

FIA European Rally Championship title challenger Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) will be first on the road for Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s second leg as two title deciders reach their final act.

The ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior championhips will be decided in just six stages’ time, with the two young stars in R5 cars battling for the ERC1 Junior title – Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) and Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) – heading out eighth and ninth in the road order respectively.



Big names that fell by the wayside with incidents are also back for leg two, with reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk lining up P11 on the road this morning as he targets maximum leg points.



Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team), Hiroki Arai (Team STARD) and Paulo Nobre (Palmeirinha Rally) are all down to restart tomorrow, as is ERC2 and Abarth Rally Cup championship hopeful Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology).



A trio of ERC3 pilots are also set to return: ACCR Czech Rally Team’s Junior hopeful Jan Talaš, Adam Březík and Kristóf Klausz (Klausz Motorsport).



Five drivers will not be heading back onto Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s challenging stages on Sunday.



ERC1 Junior star Miko Marczyk’s ŠKODA Fabia R5 was heavily damaged in a crash on Kostelany, Jan Černý has been sidelined by a technical issue and Antonín Tlusťák will not return after his unfortunate double puncture on Halenkovice. ERC3 Junior Amaury Molle (Toksport WRT) is also out of the running.



Sunday’s running begins with the the 8.15 kilometre Maják test, with all of today’s action broadcast live on ERC Radio. Coverage begins at 08h30 CET – visithttps://www.fiaerc.com/live-radio/to tune in.

