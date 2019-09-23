Habaj: no room for mistakes on ERC Cyprus Rally

Łukasz Habaj says there will be “no room for mistakes” when the three-way title fight for FIA European Rally Championship title glory continues in Cyprus this week.

Habaj was the early ERC title pacesetter following his breakthrough Azores Rallye victory in March. Although he no longer tops the table, the Pole is a mere 10 points adrift of leader Chris Ingram with two events remaining.



“Every rally is exciting but this one will be special because it will be my first time and of course it is very important for our fight for the title,” said the Sports Racing Technologies driver. “The season is at its highest moment. There is no room for any mistakes.”



While Habaj is a Cyprus Rally rookie, he’s more than aware of the challenge ahead.



“I know it is a very hot island and that organisers have brought back some stages driven when the Cyprus Rally used to be a world championship event, so I expect them to be extremely rough and tough for us and for our car.



“We are extremely focused and motivated and keep working hard to be as effective as possible. The second part of the season was not as good as first so far but I hope Cyprus will bring back the fortune. In the past it was quite lucky rally for Polish drivers.”



Krzysztof Hołowczyc is the only Pole to have won the Cyprus Rally, although Kajetan Kajetanowicz has two Cyprus podiums to his name.

