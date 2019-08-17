Habaj on Barum Czech Rally Zlín: “No easy rallies in ERC”

FIA European Rally Championship title contender Łukasz Habaj is well aware of Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s challenging reputation, but pointed out that there are “no easy rallies in ERC”.

Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) had led the points classification for the first half of the season, though fell behind reigning champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) after Rally di Roma Capitale following a crash.



Now six points behind, Habaj is focusing on scoring the best possible result in the Czech Republic, and though familiar with the rally’s tough reputation, was quick to point out that the rest of the ERC calendar isn’t any easier.



“In the European Rally Championship there are no easy rallies but for sure this is one of the toughest,” said Habaj.



“Maybe here it’s tougher competition in terms of the stages and the length of the rally and the weather conditions and road characteristics.”

