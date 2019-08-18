Habaj out of ERC fight after retiring in service

Łukasz Habaj's hopes of closing the gap to FIA European Rally Championship title rival Alexey Lukyanuk are over on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, being forced to retire in Sunday morning service.

Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) was set to restart P10 but a damaged rollcage from a side-on crash into a tree yesterday left his team no option but to retire his ŠKODA Fabia R5 for safety reasons.

“We came to the morning service and discovered that the rollcage is bent, so we cannot continue. Yesterday in all this heat when they were fixing it, nobody spotted it, but now we can't continue," explained Habaj.

"We were hoping for some day points for today and also wanted to keep fighting for points, so it's a big disappointment. But what can I do? I made a mistake yesterday and that's the consequence."

With Lukyanuk restarting after retiring yesterday, the two title front-runners are set to pick up very few points, bringing ERC1 Junior star Chris Ingram back into contention to lead the overall championship after Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

