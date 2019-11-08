Habaj praises SRT for keeping his ERC title dream alive

Łukasz Habaj has credited his Sports Racing Technologies for keeping him in the fight to win the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Habaj feared his ERC title hopes were over when he crashed in free practice this morning, which left his ŠKODA Fabia R5 badly damaged.



But frantic repair work by his mechanics ensured he made the start of the rallying’s opening test, albeit with only minutes to spare.



“Massive thanks to the team, they did an absolutely great job,” said Habaj, who was ninth fastest during this evening’s superspecial. “We left the service park at the very last minute. Ten minutes before our team was not even sure if we would be able to start or not. But they did it so it’s great.”



Of his SS1 performance, Habaj added: “This one was quite difficult getting the feeling back but the car is working and that’s the most important thing. Hopefully it will be fine from this moment.”

