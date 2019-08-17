FIA European Rally Championship contender Łukasz Habaj has shown that not even a tree can stop his progress on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, surviving a side-on impact with only cosmetic damage.

Despite the extensive visual damage to his Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5, Habaj was able to continue at full speed after his off.



“We had a big moment and hit the tree. The car is OK, we finish the stage normally,” Habaj told ERC Radio reporter Julian Porter at stage end.



Habaj, who is only six points behind championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk, dropped from eighth to ninth after his off, slotting in 2.3s behind Martin Březík (Samohýl ŠKODA Team).

The post Habaj shows tree who is boss in Czech clash appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.