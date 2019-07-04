Habaj wary of Lukyanuk threat in ERC title battle

Łukasz Habaj underlined his FIA European Rally Championship title credentials with his third 2019 podium visit in four starts on his home event last weekend.

Finishing third on PZM 76th Rally Poland, local hero Habaj extended his advantage at the top of the standings to 11 points with the second half of the season to come.



After a rare mistake on the Qualifying Stage left him fourth on the road for leg one, Habaj had to battle a less favourable running order. However, in another attacking display, the Pole overcame his early setback to finish third in a Sports Racing Technologies-run ŠKODA Fabia R5.



But having topped Chris Ingram by a point before the start in Mikołajki, Habaj is facing a new threat from the resurgent defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, who won the high-speed gravel event to leapfrog Ingram in the title table.



“Our advantage before was over Chris, now the advantage is actually bigger over Chris but smaller against Alexey Lukyanuk, whose speed is indisputable,” said Habaj. “If he doesn't have any problems then we're having a huge problem keeping up with his pace.”



Habaj plans to prepare for Rally di Roma Capitale, which takes place from 19-21 July, with a handful of test sessions.

