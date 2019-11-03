Hadik’s back and ready for ERC threat

András Hadik will be hoping the adage ‘you’re only as good as your last rally’ holds true on next week’s FIA European Rally Championship season finale.

Hadik, a one-time ERC2 regular, won the Nyíregyháza Rally in 2018 when the event ran as the precursor to what will be the inaugural Rally Hungary from 8-10 November. He has fond memories.



“We secured the national title here, but I also remember that it was a very tough race, the toughest one in the Hungarian championship,” remembers Hadik, who will be armed with M-Sport’s latest take on the Ford Fiesta R5 for his home round of the ERC. “The stages are complex, they go through fast and tight forest roads so we must keep focusing all the way till the end.”



Of the ERC competition, Hadik is wary of the threat he will face. “The top ERC drivers are very fast, they have already proved it. On the Barum Rally they could keep up with Jan Kopecký, that was really something. So it means that they will be very fast here even if they have never raced in Nyíregyháza before.”

