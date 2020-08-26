Happiness is an ERC finish for Fuentes

-

Sergio Fuentes was “happy” after he recorded his first FIA European Rally Championship finish recently.

The Canary Islander retired from Rally di Roma Capitale last month but completed Rally Liepāja in ninth position in the ERC3 category in an all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4.



Afterwards, Alain Peña, who co-drives Penes, said: “We are happy to finish the rally with very beautiful and fast stages, very different to Spain but we are happy.”

