Hard time after Fab times for Kreim on ERC return

Fabian Kreim was on top form on his return to the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale.

A strong fifth overnight on his first appearance in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, German champion Kreim’s ERC1 Junior comeback ended on Sunday’s first stage when he crashed into retirement.



“It was my mistake,” said the Pole Promotion driver. “I did a mistake on my pacenotes and have written left-entry-flat and 40-metre hairpin-left. And for this I was definitely too fast and crashed into a wall and broken the front-right wheel.”



Kreim won ERC1 Junior on his previous visit to Rome in 2018. He spent last season focused on securing a third German title.

