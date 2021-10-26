It was a Rally Hungary debut to forget for Umberto Scandola and co-driver Danilo Fappani after their challenge on round seven of the FIA European Rally Championship came to an end at midday service on leg one.

Driving a Hyundai i20 R5 for Hyundai Rally Team Italia, Scandola impressed with the fifth fastest time on Friday afternoon’s Qualifying Stage.



But after picking up three punctures on Saturday morning’s loop of three stages, Scandola was prevented from leaving service in Nyíregyháza after he drove on a road section on three inflated tyres and one rim, which is a breach of the regulations.



“I am very sorry about the premature stop,” Scandola said. “We counted a lot on this rally and the conditions were good. I did a little mistake by touching an anti-cut in a fast stretch that damaged a front tyre. Then I didn't understand what exactly happened in the next stage but two rear tires punctured at the same time. We finished the stage with some delay and headed to the service park. While going slowly, even stopping to turn what remained of the punctured wheels on the rear axle a couple of times, one tyre was completely damaged in the last few kilometres and [we were] kicked out of the race.”



Photo:Hyundai Rally Team Italia

