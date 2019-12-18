Hard work ongoing as ERC Azores Rallye prepares to turn 55 in 2020

New Azores Rallye head Rui Moniz says his organising team is “working hard” in order to turn 55 in 2020.

Forming the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Azores Rallye will celebrate its 55th running from 26-28 March.



“We must make known that our team is working hard to meet the necessary conditions to put on the road a memorable edition of the rally, which can keep raising the name of the Azores to the highest level.”

