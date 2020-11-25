Ola Jr Nore is planning a “little fight” with none other than Chris Ingram, the winner of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, on this week’s Rally Islas Canarias.
Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock are returning to the ERC and the Toksport WRT operation on Rally Islas Canarias and will compete in the Germany-based team’s second Renault Clio RSR Rally5 alongside Nore and his co-driver Veronica Engan.
“It's going to be cool [Chris as my team-mate],” said Nore, 20, who placed third in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on his debut in Hungary earlier this month. “It will be exciting to see how he handles this car and if he drives faster than me. I'm going to give him a little fight at least.
“I don’t have much experience with Tarmac. I have only raced three times in total on that surface. But every time it has gone well. I won the R2 class on Rally Grimstad two years in a row in the Norwegian championship. And, of course, I had my race in Rally Hungary, but that rally had a very challenging surface.”
