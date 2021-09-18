Erik Cais is the latest top driver to drop out of the fight on the 55th Azores Rallye, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member was in fifth place starting the Sete Cidades stage, but a heavy landing left his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 damaged beyond immediate repair.



“I know this place really good but this year the jump was much, much, much higher,” Cais said. “It was my mistake, I was too fast probably, even if I braked, I put fourth gear but probably too late so the car kicked to the front and we hit the front and that damaged the cooler. We are not able to continue.”



Cais, who came close to scoring his maiden ERC victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last month, added: “I want to really apologise to our team, our partners and for sure my family who are supporting us a lot in these hard moments. I need to come back stronger, this is bad for me.”

