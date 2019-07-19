Herczig continues ERC Qualifying Stage streak

Norbert Herczig continued his string of strong FIA European Rally Championship Qualifying Stage performances in 2019, keeping up his record of qualifying in the top eight for every event on Rally di Roma Capitale.

MOL Racing Team’s four-time Hungarian champion has been on form in qualifying on all five ERC events so far this season, with eighth place in Rome his lowest qualifying position of 2019.



The two-time ERC podium finisher was still optimistic despite not quite being able to put in a perfect qualifying run on Friday.



“For us it was a good warm up as the Qualifying Stage was more similar to the stages than the test,” said Herczig.



“We made small mistakes but I’m happy for our time. I can’t wait to start the rally and fight for the good position.”

