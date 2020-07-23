Herczig happy to be back after long ERC break with upgraded Polo

-

Norbert Herczig starts his third FIA European Rally Championship campaign with an upgraded Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 at his disposal.

Run by Raimund Baumschlager’s BRR operation, the MOL Racing Team driver is a four-time Hungarian champion and double podium finisher in the ERC.



He said: “It was little bit too long break time for us and finally we are really happy we can sit in the race car again. Hopefully we could do a good work in the break in ourselves and also with the development of the car. We got from the BRR team a very hood car, they develop the new shocks and the new rear differential. My feeling was better than the last year.”

