Herczig hoping ERC luck changes during Cyprus return

Norbert Herczig is hoping his luck will change when he resumes his FIA European Rally Championship campaign on the Cyprus Rally from 27-29 September.

The four-time Hungarian champion has yet to replicate his podium form of 2018 after a run of bad luck earlier in the season.



However, he impressed on last month’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín and returns to Cyprus – where he finished third last season – with his hopes on the up at the wheel of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



“Until this time we are not too lucky this year,” said Herczig. “We had technical problems and sometimes we made some fault as well. Therefore, we would like just a flawless race without any technical problems or racing errors.”



Herczig, who is due to test in Cyprus before the event, has recalled his podium on last year’s event with fondness. “We enjoyed all the rally last year, but if I have to choose one thing than I choose the result,” he said. “We were very lucky because we got a puncture on the last stage but, independently of this, we could be a third overall.”

