ERC

Herczig hoping son’s advice will make him King of the Ring on ERC Rally Hungary

Herczig hoping son’s advice will make him King of the Ring on ERC Rally Hungary
By ERC

1 hour agoUpdated 59 minutes ago

Four-time national champion Norbert Herczig will be seeking family advice ahead of his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship next week.

The Volkswagen-powered MOL Racing Team driver’s 16-year-old son Patric won the Hungarian Rallycross Championship on the Rabócsiring track, which hosts Rally Hungary’s opening superspecial stage on 8 November.

“I drove here a long time ago so I will ask for instructions from my son,” said Herczig, who won his first Hungarian title on the stages around Nyíregyháza – where this year’s Rally Hungary will be based – in 2009.

The Rabócsiring superspecial is due to begin at 18h58 local time next Friday (8 November) over a 2.4-kilometre course. Clickherefor more information and ticket details.

The post Herczig hoping son’s advice will make him King of the Ring on ERC Rally Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react