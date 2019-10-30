Herczig hoping son’s advice will make him King of the Ring on ERC Rally Hungary

Four-time national champion Norbert Herczig will be seeking family advice ahead of his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship next week.

The Volkswagen-powered MOL Racing Team driver’s 16-year-old son Patric won the Hungarian Rallycross Championship on the Rabócsiring track, which hosts Rally Hungary’s opening superspecial stage on 8 November.



“I drove here a long time ago so I will ask for instructions from my son,” said Herczig, who won his first Hungarian title on the stages around Nyíregyháza – where this year’s Rally Hungary will be based – in 2009.



The Rabócsiring superspecial is due to begin at 18h58 local time next Friday (8 November) over a 2.4-kilometre course. Clickherefor more information and ticket details.

