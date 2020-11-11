Following a strong showing in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, Herczig was on course for dream result when he picked up a puncture on SS15 and dropped from third to sixth in an instant.



“I’m really sad, we had a puncture but I don’t know how because we drive carefully,” said the four-time national champion, a frontrunner in the ERC since he stepped up from national level in 2018. “Unfortunately, we lose the podium and I’m sorry for everybody. I wanted very much the podium, but life is life. Next time.”



Herczig’s 17-year-old son Patrik was also in action on Rally Hungary. Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4 on his first international event, Herczig Jr placed P27 overall.



“I'm pretty happy, but we had big off in the last stage,” he said. “Luckily there were lots of people, but it took some time. I hope to be back on another ERC rally.”