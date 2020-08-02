Herczig on his ERC woe: It was as if the ground had been pulled from under us

-

Norbert Herczig posted several top 10 stage times but missed out on scoring points when the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship began on Rally di Roma Capitale last month.

Driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for MOL Racing Team, Herczig and co-driver Ramón Ferencz were holding ninth overall when things went wrong on stage four.



“Neither we nor our fellow competitors understand how gravel got into that innocuous long left in the middle of the woods where we slipped out,” said Herczig, the four-time Hungarian champion. “We arrived at the bend with a precise braking distance, started to turn and I just stepped on the gas when it was as if the ground had been pulled out from under us.



“The road was full of tiny gravelly gravel, and with these four wheels the car slid [wide]. I was still trying to give gas in the ditch, but, unfortunately, we hit a tree right in the middle of the car so we had to stop.”



Following repairs by his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing mechanics at the service park in Fiuggi, Herczig was able to restart on day two and finished the event on a high with six top 10 stage times in succession.

