Norbert Herczig is planning a different strategy for his second Barum Czech Rally Zlín appearance.

The four-time Hungarian champion crashed out of the FIA European Rally Championship counter in 2018 and doesn’t want to make the same mistake again.



“We were not lucky in the last year, we made a mistake and therefore we had an accident,” the MOL Racing Team driver explained. “So, we will start a little bit carefully on the first loop and after we will see but from the second loop we would like to push a little bit more.”



Herczig is P15 following Friday night’s superspecial through the centre of host city Zlín.

The post Herczig plans ‘careful’ start in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.