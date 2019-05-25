Herczig ready for “very extremely fast” ERC counter

MOL Racing Team's Norbert Herczig reckons he’s well prepared for his Rally Liepāja debut this weekend.

The four-time Hungarian champion didn’t include the Latvian gravel contest in his 2018 FIA European Rally Championship schedule, so is hoping to make up for last year’s absence with a strong run in his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing-prepared Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



“It’s very extremely fast but we have a rally in Hungary quite similar close to the border with Austria,” said Herczig. “We could drive there quite well and reach a quite good result, so for me the character of these roads is perfect.”



Herczig tested in Latvia earlier this week and was satisfied with progress. “We could try some new developments on the Volkswagen from BRR, we could try new tyres from Michelin which were perfect for me and I hope we can do a good result.



“The difference is in the shock absorbers, it’s very successful already. They gave more grip in the fast corners and the brake distance is much better.”

