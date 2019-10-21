Herczig tells ERC rivals to get ready for “very good stages”

Norbert Herczig has told his FIA European Rally Championship rivals to get ready for “very good stages” when his native Hungary hosts the ERC title decider next month.

Rally Hungary, which takes place from 8-10 November, is new to the European roster for this season and Herczig, the four-time national champion and double ERC podium finisher, reckons there’s a treat in store.



“They are very good stages,” said Herczig, who drives a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for the MOL Racing Team. “There’s a mixture of very fast and very narrow but quite good quality. Some stages a very tricky but it’s a very good rally and it will be a very good experience for everybody.”

