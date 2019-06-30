Herczig to lead out ERC field for Poland leg two

MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig will lead the FIA European Rally Championship field into leg two of PZM 76th Rally Poland as first car on the road.

Herczig ended leg one in P10, recovering from an early puncture that put him behind fellow Baumschlager Rallye & Racing-run driver Marijan Griebel.



"Again, we will be tomorrow for the third time the cleaner. This is part of the sport and this will be my task," said a resolute Herczig.



The BRR pairing will be followed by ERC1 Junior star in an R5 car Mattias Adielsson, who represents the Sweden National Team in ERC.



The rest of the top 10 continues to start in reverse order, with rally leader Alexey Lukyanuk heading out as the 10th car in the order.



All but one of the crews that retired on leg one will return.



Paulo Nobre (Palmeirinha Rally) and Szymon Ruta (Printsport) are both returning in the top ERC class for R5 machinery, while ERC2 pairing Mshari Althefiri and Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) are set to return from their gearbox failure and broken wheel respectively.



Steve Røkland is also on the restart list after rolling out of fourth place in ERC3.



The only absentee is Rallytechnology’s Marcin Słobodzian, whose Ford Fiesta R5 took heavy damage after a big roll on stage eight.

