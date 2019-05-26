Herczig to open the road on deciding ERC leg in Latvia

Norbert Herczig will start first on the deciding leg of Rally Liepāja today after the overall top positions 10 at the completion of Saturday’s action were reversed for Sunday.

Latvia’s high-speed round of the FIA European Rally Championship concludes with eight stages over a distance of 106.50 kilometres from 08h40 local time.



MOL Racing Team-entered Herczig will be followed by ERC1 Junior drivers Mattias Adielsson, Alexandros Tsouloftas and Filip Mareš, plus outright championship pacesetter Łukasz Habaj.



Meanwhile overall leader Oliver Solberg starts P10, one place behind defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



ERC Radio will cover all stages live with on-air coverage beginning at 08h30 local time. The ERC’s Facebook channel will show SS7 plus the deciding stage as they happen at 09h30 and 17h45 respectively.



Clickhereto view the full starting list for leg two.

