Sergei Remennik is revving up for an FIA European Rally Championship return in 2021 when he’ll be hoping to be Swift in more ways than one.

After forging a reputation in the production-based ERC2 division driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for Prospeed Racing, Remennik is switching to a Rally2 Kit-specification Suzuki Swift run via a partnership between TBRacing and Prospeed.



Marina Danilova, who co-drove Remennik to victory on the FIA European Rally Trophy ERT2 finale in 2018 and an ERC2 podium on the Azores Rallye the following season, is back on co-driving duty.



“If our plans are destined to come true, we will spend another season in the ERC,” said the 36-year-old Remennik. “We still have a good deal of groundwork, experience of participation and strength for this championship, and we really would like to try ourselves again in the European series. Let’s see what happens, because there are many restrictions – visas, transport accessibility and other things. The work plan is such that we will try to participate with two teams – Prospeed and TBRacing.”



From leading to learning for Remennik

Following two seasons as an ERC2 regular in 2017 and 2018, Remennik cut short his 2019 programme to focus on business commitments and to undertake a Master of Business Administration.



Having made his cross-country debut last year, Remennik has prepared for his upcoming ERC adventure with victories on the Russia-based MX5 Rally and Malachite Rally in January and February respectively, with both outings providing a useful opportunity to adapt to the Swift’s power output.



“I need to work very actively in gear shifting to keep [the power] in the working range,” Remennik explained. “The car is expectedly comfortable to drive on the ice. In terms of the response time, it forgives steering mistakes; the car is really easier to drive – the steering rack is shorter, you make less movement. In this car you can start braking much later than in N4-class vehicles. Everything is quite comfortable, and, in general, the car is cool, I’m glad that our test programme goes as it was planned.”



Taking tips from the top ahead of ERC comeback

Reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, Remennik’s friend and driver coach, has helped his fellow Russian get ready for the season ahead. “He worked with the pacenotes – I have a lot to remember and recover after a long break,” Remennik said.

