Adrien Fourmaux will be leading Rally Islas Canarias when stage 11 is shown live on Facebook and YouTubefrom 10h29 local time.
The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver was third quickest through Saturday’s rain-hit opening test. Crucially, however, overnight leader Iván Ares was 10s slower than stage pacesetter Yoann Bonato and drops to third overall, 1.2s behind Fourmaux and 0.4s behind Nil Solans who moves into second place on the FIA European Rally Championship season finale.
Follow SS11 live onFacebookandYouTubeand ERC Radio.
ERC
Breen gathering vital data on ERC Rally Islas Canarias
The post High drama as Fourmaux snatches Rally Islas Canarias lead ahead of live ERC stage appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC stars support FIA Volunteers and Officials Weekend on Rally Islas Canarias
ERC
Lemes to run at the front on deciding leg of ERC Rally Islas Canarias