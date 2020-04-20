High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer

Rally Liepāja will provide FIA European Rally Championship drivers with fast-paced action from 10-12 July** following an adjustment to the ERC calendar for 2020.

Originally planned to run from 29-31 May, the event has been rescheduled to a summer date in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting government restrictions that are in place in Latvia and Europe as a whole.



But while it was the collective wish of event promoter RA Events, ERC promoter Eurosport Events and governing body the FIA, to finalise a replacement date as quickly as possible following last week’s postponement, all thoughts are with those people whose loved ones have passed or have fallen ill as a result of COVID-19.



Furthermore, many jobs have been lost and people find themselves in very challenging situations so it is vitally important that all official advice is followed and people stay safe and stay home.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “Of course the health and safety of everyone is the priority right now but as part of our ongoing efforts to maintain the planned eight-round schedule, we are pleased that a replacement date has been agreed upon, subject to final FIA validation.



“We would like to thank the FIA, RA Events, the Latvian ASN and the various authorities in Latvia for their ongoing cooperation and we hope our teams and drivers will be able to commit to this new date to ensure the eighth running of Rally Liepāja emulates the success of the previous seven editions.”



Raimonds Strokšs, Director of RA Events, said: “We are glad that we have the date set so fast, and there is some sort of clarity now. Though, I would like to stress that the safe running of the event remains our top priority. Therefore, we will remain in constant consultations with authorities, to make sure running of the event is safe. As for now, stay safe, and let us meet in July.”



The 2020 ERC season is set to begin on 77th Rally Poland from 26-28 June.



Updated 2020 FIA European Rally Championship calendar (subject to FIA validation)



Round 1: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 10-12 July**

Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Round 6: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October**

Round 7: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**

**Date subject to FIA validation

The post High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.