Hirvonen wants more “twisty” events like ERC’s Cyprus Rally

World rally star Mikko Hirvonen is keen to get started on the Cyprus Rally’s “twisty” gravel roads, an event which marks his return to the FIA European Rally Championship after 17 years away.

Hirvonen, who is competing in a Ford Fiesta R5 prepared by Markko Märtin’s MM-Motorsport outfit, has tackled the Cyprus Rally four times previously, most recently in 2009.



It was also the event on which he scored his first world championship point in 2003, less than a year after his last ERC appearance on Rally Terra Sarda.



“When we did the recce, there were a lot of locations where I remember being. I remember this coffee place, or this junction, or whatever. But I didn't remember it was so twisty!” said the Finn, a 15-time winner at the highest level of rallying.



“It would be nice to see [more of this]. There are tough rallies now like Turkey and Greece, but none of them are as twisty as this.”



Despite plenty of experience to bank on, Hirvonen suggested his rivals would be showing him the way over the next two days of action, not the other way around.



“I think they're going to show me how it's done. I've been out for too long!” he quipped.



“I'm going to have a good time and hopefully I can get to the finish without any difficulties and see where we are. But mostly I'm here just to have fun and enjoy driving.”

