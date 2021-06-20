Ken Torn stepped up to four-wheel-drive machinery as the ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion from 2020 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and finished second, the Estonian showing his pace with several stage wins following an early delay.

ERC Pajari flies to an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double 23 MINUTES AGO

ERC Argentine Soria aces ERC’s new arrive-and-drive Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT 24 MINUTES AGO