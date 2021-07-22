Craig Breen’s made history in the FIA European Rally Championship, scored a standout podium on Estonia’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship and now he’s ready for a “tough” Rally di Roma Capitale.

After landing the first ERC podium for Team MRF Tyres on Rally Liepāja earlier this month driving a Hyundai i20 R5, Breen stepped up to the i20 Coupe World Rally Car equivalent for Rally Estonia and took a fine second place.



Now it’s back to his Rally2-specificaiton Hyundai for the first asphalt event of the 2021 ERC season.



“It is going to be a tough event with long stages,” said Irishman Breen, who was second on Rally Liepāja. “It is about 20 per cent different from last year so it will be a nice challenge. There is a lot of twisty Tarmac through the mountains and the Tarmac usually offers a lot of grip. It is a competitive field.”



Irishman Breen continued: “It has been a good few weeks. I have been on the road a lot since Poland [venue of the ERC season opener in June], and I have enjoyed the successes Team MRF Tyres and I have had in the last few weeks. I am looking forward to continuing that in Italy.”

