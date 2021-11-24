Sara Fernández said becoming the first woman to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers** was a “big step” in her career with her focus now on becoming even better.

Her second place on Rally Islas Canarias alongside driver Efrén Llarena was enough to clinch the prestigious title by a two-point margin ahead of Szymon Gospodarzyk from Poland.



After the event, the 36-year-old Spaniard said: “I feel very happy and I want to say thank you to all my team, all the mechanics and engineer and Rallye Team Spain for all their support. It’s the prize for everything not only for me and I want to say thank you Efrén because he is very young and very fast. For me I have to learn more to improve but this is big step for me.”



Llarena, who finished runner-up to Andreas Mikkelsen in the provisional ERC Drivers’ standings, added: “We needed to fight for the Co-Drivers’ championship and we did it, I am so happy for Sara and all the team. I am working with Sara from five years ago, we start to improve both together. I am sure that she is the best co-driver in Europe or in the world.”



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

