-

Jan Hloušek, who guided Filip Mareš to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship title in 2019, has been further recognised for his co-driving ability.

The talented 27-year-old will co-drive 2013 European champion Jan Kopecký in a Rally2-specificaton factory Škoda Fabia R5 Evo with the ERC-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín part of the new duo’s schedule from 28-30 August.



"I look forward to a new challenge and working in a large team,” said Hloušek. “I experienced a professional approach to the rally with Filip Mareš, but this will be a completely different experience. I am aware that, in addition to the work in the car itself, there will be high demands not only on physical training, but also on marketing and media activities.”



Hloušek replaces Pavel Dresler, who stood down from co-driving duties at the end of last season. ACCR Czech Talent Team driver Mareš, who is due to contest a programme of ERC events in 2020 as his prize for his ERC1 Junior title triumph has yet to announce a replacement for Hloušek but did say in a statement: “I want to say big thanks to Jan for the journey we have done and all the races we have won together. Jan is a professional and one of the best co-drivers in our country.”



Meanwhile, Kopecký and Hloušek will compete together for the first time on the MOGUL Test Rally at the Sosnová Autodrome near Česká Lípa tomorrow (Saturday). The event features three stages over all run within the complex over a competitive distance of 30 kilometres. The event is being organised in full compliance with Czech government health and safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A number of other Czech drivers with ERC experience are on the entry. They include Jan Černý, Václav Pech, Vojtĕch Štajf, Antonín Tlusťák and ERC3 Junior Petr Semarád.



Photo:Škoda Motorsport

ERC Von Thurn und Taxis plots all-asphalt ERC adventure YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Hlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC The Stage recalls strange but true moment from history YESTERDAY AT 19:00