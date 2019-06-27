Hokkanen can’t wait for “beautiful” ERC Poland stages

Miika Hokkanen is eagerly awaiting the start of Poland’s round of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – because he can’t wait to tackle the high-speed gravel stages in the Masurian lake district.

Finn Hokkanen landed his first podium in the Pirelli-supported division in Poland last September and showed strong pace on the all-gravel Rally Liepāja in late May but only after he’d return to action following a mechanical failure on leg one.



“I start every race trying to get as good results as possible,” said Hokkanen, part of the Mavisa Sport line-up in ERC Junior. “After the problems we had on the first day in Latvia I was happy with my speed on the second day, but this is a new race and we know that the competition is high.”



Of the stages that will make up PZM 76th Rally Poland, Hokkanen said: “I really like [them]. They are very beautiful, a bit more narrow in some places than what you have in Latvia, but very enjoyable.”

