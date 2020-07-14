Hokkanen can’t wait to go faster on ERC return

-

Miika Hokkanen can’t wait to go faster in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship. The former Finnish Junior champion has upgraded to Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally4 and re-signed for the Saintéloc Junior Team, which guided him to two ERC3 Junior podium finishes in 2018.

He will begin his campaign on the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July before taking on the high-speed gravel stages of Rally Liepāja next month (14-16 August).



“To be honest I don’t have a lot of experience with the car so it will be a new learning process for me in Rome,” said Finn Hokkanen, 24. “I did maybe 10 kilometres last December, a very quick test. The car felt good but that was a very long time ago.”



Hokkanen and co-driver Rami Suorsa will get the opportunity to accumulate vital knowledge of the Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 when they test in Italy next Tuesday. “Hopefully we can find some good set-up for the car, but we have the whole rally to improve the set-up and to learn,” said Hokkanen.



Fast learning the clear objective for Rome

“The objective is to learn in Rome but it will also be very interesting to have a new car because the last two years we have been with the previous specification R2 car. Now it’s a Rally4 car, it will be interesting to see because it’s faster than the previous one. For a driver point of view, it’s always more enjoyable for the driving when you are going faster.”



Glad to be back after long break

Hokkanen hasn’t competed since PZM 76th Rally Poland in 2019, meaning he will take part in Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage for Rally di Roma Capitale exactly 390 days since he retired from the ERC3 Junior podium fight in Poland due to a timecard issue.



“I have been to Rome once in 2018 and back then I really enjoyed the very nice stages,” said Hokkanen. “Now I expect it will be a very challenging rally because of the very long break from driving. I don’t know how long it will take to find the pace again with the new car but the rally is amazing itself and I am very happy they could make the rally happen in this difficult situation.”



Knowledge of “environment” is key

“We have a very good team and I am happy to be with Saintéloc and with Rami,” said Hokkanen. “I know the environment from before so it’s easy to go with them. Hopefully we can find the pace and get some results. Of course, you never know what will happen but we will work hard.”

ERC Experience-chasing Munster ready for ERC step 4 HOURS AGO

The post Hokkanen can’t wait to go faster on ERC return appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Llarena tries Tarmac as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale preparations continue 7 HOURS AGO