Hokkanen on a high following ERC3 Junior finish

Miika Hokkanen’s long wait to finish a rally is over following his run to fifth place in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on last week’s Rally Liepāja.

Hokkanen’s last rally finish was on the same event in May 2019 and came after the Saintéloc Junior Team driver overcame brake issues on his Pirelli-equipped, Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“It’s good that we get all the kilometres,” Hokkanen. “The team needed to work very hard because we had a lot of changes all the time.



“On the first day we had some brake issues and at least we get to the end of the rally because it’s been a long time since I’ve been at the finish line.”

