‘Home’ comforts cheer Hokkanen in ERC3 Junior

Mikka Hokkanen is gearing up to the closest thing he’ll get to a home round of the FIA European Rally Championship next week.

Hokkanen is from Lahti in Finland, a distance of some 550 kilometres from the city of Liepāja, which hosts round two of the 2020 ERC season.



“The stages are really nice in Liepāja and I always enjoy to be there,” said the Saintéloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 Rally4 drivrr. “The environment is different to Finland but the stages are very fast so in the stages I feel like it’s a similar characteristic, but of course it’s a little bit different.



“I have not tested the Rally4 on gravel but we will have the one-day test before the event. I hope we can find a good set-up and get good speed in the stages.”



Hokkanen, who is co-driven by fellow Finn Rami Suorsa, is playing catch-up in the 2020 ERC3 Junior Championship following his retirement on the opening round in Italy last month. But he knows a tough battle is in store.



“There are a lot of fast drivers but for sure Ken Torn and Mārtiņš Sesks will be very, very quick. Our target is to make a good result as possible and get some good points for the championship.”



Hokkanenis pictured in action on last year's Rally Liepāja. He's taken an ERC3 Junior podium on the event in the past.

