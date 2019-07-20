Home favourite Nucita takes early Abarth and ERC2 Rome lead

Andrea Nucita kicked off his home round of the FIA European Rally Championships’ ERC2 category and Abarth Rally Cup in style, winning the first three stages to establish a lead in both classes.

Locked in a battle for championship honours with Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology), Nucita is focused on taking maximum points for his Abarth Rally Cup title bid, and began in style by winning all three stages by at least 20 seconds.



“I’m very happy for the rhythm. The focus for the race is first position in Abarth Rally Cup and ERC2 and at the moment it’s all good for this,” said Nucita after stage three.



Nucita has a two minute lead over fellow Fiat Abarth 124 Rally pilot Poloński, with Nucita’s new Loran SRL team-mate Zelindo Melegari completing the podium on his Abarth Rally Cup debut.



Mshari Althefiri is making his third ERC2 appearance in a row and is fourth in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X. A brake fade issue cost him over 1m30s on Pico-Greci, so is now over two minutes adrift of Melegari ahead.

