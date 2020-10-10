Co-driven by Fafe resident Hugo Magalhães, Almeida finished third in the young driver category driving a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for The Racing Factory.



“It was a very difficult rally for me but I learned a lot and I am happy with this podium,” said Almeida. “The weather was very unstable and it was hard to make a decision for the tyres. But were improving and making good decisions. We were on a good way to be faster.”