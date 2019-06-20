Tomasz Kasperczyk can’t wait to contest PZM 76th Rally Poland – because he’s missing the FIA European Rally Championship.

Kasperczyk has been a regular in the ERC1 Junior category in recent seasons but is focusing his efforts on the Polish championship in 2019, in which he’s currently running in second place after winning the most recent round.



“To be honest, I miss the ERC,” said the 26-year-old. “On the other hand, I am focused on the Polish Rally Championship [this season] and it seems that this approach is paying off. We’ve had a pretty good start and only Miko Marczyk has scored more points, but we are working to change this situation.”



Kasperczyk is one of 24 drivers in R5 cars competing on the high-speed gravel event, the Pole lining up in a Ford Fiesta R5 for the Tiger Energy Drink Rally Team. He has prepared for the event by contesting a rally in Estonia.



“Recently I prefer to do a short rally instead of long pre-event test,” Kasperczyk explained. “We decided to do the Viru Rally in Estonia. Not only did we get in the fast gravel mood, but we polished our pacenotes on brand new stages. We had some powersteering issues, but when the car was working fine, we were pretty competitive. On a few stages only the World Rally Cars were faster than us. I think this is a good sign ahead of Masurian battle.”

The post Homesick Kasperczyk in ERC return appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.