Hometown hero Sesks grabs ERC3/ERC3 Junior initiative

Hometown hero Mārtiņš Sesks grabbed the combined ERC3/ERC3 Junior lead from Ken Torn when the Estonian was inadvertently delayed through stage four by Miika Hokkanen, who was slowed by a brake issue.

Sesks revealed at the regroup in Liepāja that he had damaged his Ford Fiesta Rally4’s steering nudging a bank on the day’s closing stage and was lucky not to have dropped back.



Swede Dennis Rådström is third followed by Latvia’s double FIA European Rallycross champion Reinis Nitišs. Gregor Jeets is fifth with Adam Westlund sixth.



A puncture delayed Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas, while Nikolai Landa lost time with a power issue in the morning, which his DriftCompany Rally Team mechanics fixed at the remote service in Talsi.



Amaury Molle, Sergio Cresta and Rachele Somaschini are next in the order.

