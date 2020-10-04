Although Bonato is not registered for FIA European Rally Championship points and therefore doesn’t appear in the ERC classification, his battle with Ares is adding to the excitement in northern Portugal. Heading to SS12, Bonato is 0.9s in front of his rival in the absolute order.



“It was very slippery, I was not very confident with the car so I drove safe to be on the next one,” said Citroën-driving Bonato. “It’s a good challenge to keep the second place.”



Ares, in a Hyundai i20 R5, said: “The feeling is good, the time is more or less with Bonato and it’s good.”



Bonato was fastest through Sunday’s opening stage, 1.1s quicker than Norbert Herczig, despite reporting a “very hot moment”. He explained: “I was in fourth gear, it was close to the limit, it was close to a crash but I stay on the road.”